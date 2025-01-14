Mets Linked To Cardinals' 8-Time All-Star To Pair With Juan Soto
The New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a historic contract this offseason and somehow they aren't done adding.
New York has brought in a few players, like Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes, and don't seem to be done yet. There has been speculation that the Mets could be looking for some more offense and that's where the St. Louis Cardinals can come into play.
St. Louis has made it abundantly clear that it wants to trade eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado. He's the top slugger on the trade market right now. He's owed roughly $74 million over the next three years. That is less than top free agents, like Alex Bregman, will get.
If the Mets want him, they will have to give up some prospects, but St. Louis likely will pitch in some money at least. The Mets are trending in the right direction and adding Arenado could be a win-win for both sides. New York could add another star to pair with Soto and the Cardinals could get out of his contract.
Just Baseball's Ethan Hyatt made a list of five hypothetical landing spots for Arenado and floated the Mets as an option.
"Similarly to the Dodgers, the Mets have had an incredibly active offseason, including signing the generational talent of Juan Soto to a $765M deal spanning 15 years," Hyatt said. "As of this point in the offseason, the Mets’ starting third baseman is Brett Baty, unless they opt to put Mark Vientos’ -7 OAA at the hot corner.
"The Mets have been sniffing playoff success consistently over the last few seasons and they’ve been far from shy in their spending habits thanks to owner Steve Cohen. Arenado’s contract wouldn’t be much of a problem for the Mets and their farm system is incredibly strong if they want to exchange prospects."
This would be great for St. Louis.
