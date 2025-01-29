Why Cardinals Should Take Chance On Ex-Red Sox, Dodgers All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals don't really need to do too much right now to at least be competitive in the National League Central.
The division was pretty vulnerable in 2024, aside from the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee has lost some pieces, although it still should be pretty good. All of the chatter this offseason has been about how the Cardinals are looking to cut back.
That very well may be the case, but they haven't really done anything at all this offseason. Much of the roster remains intact and if that remains the case into Spring Training, they should be at least somewhat competitive.
The Cardinals were in the hunt for a playoff spot last year until late in the summer. If they were to add a little more offense, they could be at least on par with last year's team. Because of this, they should go after six-time All-Star JD Martinez.
He spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and is a free agent again. He was solid last year and had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. That type of production out of the designated hitter spot would be pretty solid for St. Louis.
Martinez was even better the year before in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had 33 home runs and 103 RBIs while earning his sixth All-Star nod. Before that, he spent five years with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star four times. The only year he wasn't was the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign that didn't have the All-Star Game.
He's 37 years old so he shouldn't cost much but he could be a guy that could help add some pop to the middle of the Cardinals' lineup.
