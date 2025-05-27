MLB Insider Praises Cardinals 10-Time Gold Glove Star
St. Louis Cardinals star infielder Nolan Arenado has lived in the headlines for the last few months. The 10-time Gold Glove defender was mentioned in quite a few trade rumors dating back to last November.
He's remained a Cardinal until this point, but he hasn't put together a great offensive campaign. Despite struggling at the plate, the veteran has excelled on defense.
Katie Woo of The Athletic recently shared some very high praise of the veteran's defense, noting that he's once again a Gold Glove caliber defender despite having not won the award since 2022.
"Arenado made two game-saving plays from third base over the weekend. On Saturday afternoon, he made a diving stop on a hard-hit groundball from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. that likely saved the winning run from scoring," Woo wrote. "On Sunday afternoon, he crashed into the wall in foul territory after securing a popup from Ketel Marte and finished the game despite being in obvious pain. Arenado has lamented his offensive performance this month and was moved down to the sixth spot in the order earlier in the week as he works to regain his power swing.
"But as frustrated as he is at the plate, his defense is again Gold Glove caliber. Arenado ranks behind only Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes in Outs Above Average (5), and is tied with Hayes in defensive runs saved (4). After two years of defensive decline, Arenado is back to reminding the baseball world why he’s won 10 Gold Gloves."
Arenado is fighting a tough battle to win the Gold Glove away from Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes. Hayes is an elite defender in the middle of his prime while Arenado is long past his best years.
Still, as an anchor for the best defense in the league, the Cardinals star has a case. Either way, his defense has been incredible this season.
