MLB Writer Suggests Dodgers Trade For Cardinals' $81 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals will likely look to trade closer Ryan Helsley whether they're contending or not.
The Cardinals aren't built to win the World Series this season and Helsley's contract expires after the campaign. Relievers typically land huge prospect hauls on the trade block, so there's a good chance the Cardinals are shopping their closer this season.
Katrina Stebbins of Dodgers Way recently suggested the Dodgers could look to pursue a trade for Helsley. Helsley is projected to sign a six-year, $81 million deal in free agency next offseason, per Spotrac.
"Helsley would be another true rental from St. Louis and is owed $8.2 million in his last season before free agency. He led baseball in saves last season with 49 and has nine in 12 finished games so far this season," Stebbins wrote. "The Dodgers have a closer in Tanner Scott, but Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates, and Evan Phillips' absences have left massive holes in the bullpen, especially for high leverage situations.
"Helsley's name has already been thrown out as an option for the Phillies, who lost Jose Alvarado to a PED suspension this week, so his market could be competitive if the Cardinals are willing to sell."
The Dodgers would make a lot of sense as a fit, plus they have the prospect capital to make it happen. The Cardinals could target failed big leaguers with huge potential like Bobby Miller or James Outman. Neither seem to have a future with Los Angeles, but could be massive pieces for the Cardinals.
Either way, the Dodgers need to add a bit more to their bullpen and the Cardinals have the best name on the market. A deal could be a real possibility this season.
