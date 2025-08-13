MLB Writer Declares Cardinals Fans Should Focus On 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals lost a tough game on Tuesday night to the Colorado Rockies, falling 3-0 in the second game of their series. They already were sellers at the trade deadline and chose to rebuild by trading away rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz. They are now 61-60 and sit four games out in the National League Wild Card race.
The team has been very inconsistent in 2025, and for a while had not picked a lane on whether to contend or rebuild. But it appears that they have chosen to rebuild and set contending aside for at least the near future as Chaim Bloom gets set to take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations.
When talking about the vibe for every Major League team's fanbase, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer stated that the fans in St. Louis should be looking ahead to 2026.
"Though the Cardinals made the playoffs just three years ago, the franchise has felt out of touch and short on hope for longer. Even this year, a 47-39 start didn't feel as much like a full-on turnaround as a temporary reprieve from the doldrums," Rymer wrote.
"Well, the Cardinals are 14-21 ever since then, and it's only getting clearer that fans were never really invested in this year's club. That can happen when you openly signal said year doesn't really count, so all the team can do now is hope to earn the trust of the fans back as quickly as possible."
Cardinals Should Focus On 2026, Future Seasons
A lot of things are going to be different for the Cardinals in 2026. With Bloom in charge, the front office will look different, and so might the personnel on the coaching staff.
Either way, it's clear that 2026 is the focus right now and that the Cardinals have put 2025 in the rearview mirror. This also is likely the current mood of the fanbase. 2025 was never meant to be a year in which they contended for a postseason spot.
2026 might not be that type of year either, but it is clear that the focus is on the future for both the organization and the fanbase. Fans are eager for change, and the time has come for the Cardinals to make those necessary changes.
We'll see what comes next for the Cardinals as the offseason looms.
