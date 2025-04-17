MLB Writer Floats Insane Cardinals-Mets Trade Idea
It's just April but trade speculation already is in mid-season form.
The St. Louis Cardinals have played 18 games so far this season and is 9-9 so far. St. Louis' rotation has been solid with a 3.91 ERA -- despite Miles Mikolas' 9.00 ERA -- and the offense has been one of the best in baseball in the league. It has resulted in a .500 record so far, but there's a lot of potential about this team.
While this is the case, trade speculation just won't seem to stop. Frankly, it's mid-April and there significantly more likely than not won't be any major trades made for a few months. There won't even really be concrete rumors for the most part for a while as well. With the league adding an extra Wild Card team over the last few years, there are even more teams who seem to feel like they are in the mix and therefore less sellers.
While this is the case, the speculation is wild right now. There even was a hypothetical trade proposal shared by Newsweek's Zach Pressnell to send Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, and Miles Mikolas to the New York Mets.
"Earlier this week, I proposed a hypothetical trade that would send multiple All-Stars, including Nolan Arenado, to the Mets. Here's the full trade package I put together: Mets receive: 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Ryan Helsley, RHP Miles Mikolas (and) Cardinals receive: OF Starling Marte, RHP Nolan McLean, INF Boston Baro," Pressnell said. "The Mets don't need an infielder, but adding Arenado would help take a lot of the pressure off Mark Vientos' shoulders. With Starling Marte and his contract going to the Cardinals, Vientos could slot in as the designated hitter in New York. This allows Arenado and Alonso to play the corners.
"The Mets would also add Ryan Helsley. Helsley is on an expiring deal, but he's one of the best closers in the game. The flame-thrower recorded 49 saves last season and would be a huge addition to the Mets' roster. New York would land Miles Mikolas in this deal, but that would just be a salary swap. The Mets would cut Mikolas as soon as they acquire him."
McLean is the Mets' No. 5 prospect and Baro is the team's No. 14 prospect. It's a fun idea but seems like a pipe dream. Plus, Arenado and Mikolas both have no-trade clauses, would either even accept a deal to New York right now?
