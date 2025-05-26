MLB Writer Praises Cardinals Breakout Star Outfielder
The St. Louis Cardinals are watching outfielder Victor Scott II emerge as a breakout star right before our eyes.
He's turned from a liability in the batting lineup to a decent option that is playing excellent defense and stealing bases for the Cardinals. It's been a very quick and impressive turnaround for the young St. Louis star.
Redbird Rants' Josh Jacobs recently shared some high praise for the breakout outfielder.
"Entering Saturday's action against the Royals, Scott has slashed .270/.333/.372 with 2 HR and 18 RBI in 41 games for St. Louis, resulting in a 100 wRC+ on the season so far, a massive step up from his rookie campaign," Jacobs wrote. "The Cardinals did not need Scott to be much of anything offensively coming into the year, but what he's done so far has helped the Cardinals' lineup take things to the next level.
"Scott's on-base ability at the nine spot in the Cardinals' lineup creates more opportunities for the top of the Cardinals' order. Players like Victor Scott II do not grow on trees, and any time you can get an elite defensive center fielder, one of the best stolen base threats in the game, and have the guy be league-average or better at the plate, you have yourself a very valuable player."
Scott hasn't just improved his defense. He's one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. Some may even argue he's one of the best defenders in the game, period.
Pair that with his impressive ability to steal bases with the best of them and you already have a solid player. With his hitting turning around this season, the Cardinals might have more than just a solid young player on their hands. Scott could be an All-Star.
