MLB Writer Reveals Top Reason Cardinals Should Buy At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are at a bit of a cross roads this season. They're on the fence of contending and it's led to a lot of discussions centered around whether or not they'll be buyers at the trade deadline.
If they opt to be buyers, it likely won't be as aggressively as teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers will buy. But there are still reasons the Cardinals should bring in more talent, especially if they continue to win.
Mason Keith of Redbird Rants recently suggested the biggest reason for the Cardinals to buy this season was their pitching staff. Keith specifically noted the bullpen as a place to improve at the trade deadline.
"Pitching is at the crux of every contending team trying to improve. In football, defense wins championships. But in baseball, it is pitching, especially a really strong bullpen. Teams go into a frenzy at the trade deadline to patch up any holes in their bullpen to reposition themselves for the October run," Keith wrote. "The same goes for the Cardinals, with a dire need for upgrading the bullpen. Outside of Phil Maton and Ryan Helsley shutting the door on games and Kyle Leahy carrying the team on his back, the rest of the bullpen is a giant question mark."
The Cardinals could use some bullpen help this season, especially if they go after a controllable option. Helsley, Maton, and Leahy have been solid for St. Louis, but they're not going to be enough to make a serious postseason run.
For St. Louis to compete in October, it'll need to add one or two more high leverage arms in the bullpen.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Use Young Catcher As Trade Bait