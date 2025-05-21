MLB Writer Suggests Cardinals 'Losing Faith' In Young Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are built around a talented young core. They have guys like Masyn Winn, Iván Herrera, and Victor Scott II who have all showed up and been incredible this season. A young core built around stars like this will be tough to compete with in a few years.
And that doesn't even mention Jordan Walker, who was the highest regarded prospect of the bunch. But since coming to the big leagues, Walker has struggled. He struggled in his rookie season as well as last year. This season hasn't been much different.
FanSided's Lior Lampert recently suggested the Cardinals are "losing faith" in Walker following another slow start in 2025.
"Slowly but surely, Walker is running out of time to earn the trust of the Cardinals brass. He's made marked improvements as a defender in the outfield," Lampert wrote. "Yet, that doesn't seem like enough to counteract his hitting struggles.
"Walker boasts a .195/.260/.286 slash line with three home runs and 17 RBIs across 133 at-bats. His .546 OPS is well below the league average (.711). Conversely, he's also striking out at an alarmingly high 30.1 percent rate."
Walker has struggled. That's undeniable at this point. He may never put the pieces together, but he's just 22 years old. He's one of the youngest players in the entire league.
We shouldn't hold the expectations of a third year MLB player on him. We should hold the expectations of a 22-year-old on him. A lot of players his age are in Single-A or Double-A at this point. There are a lot of 22 year olds still in college.
It's a bit crazy to think the Cardinals could or should be losing faith in Walker despite his struggles. He has plenty of time to grow and develop.
