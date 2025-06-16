MLB Writer Suggests Rafael Devers Trade Will Impact Cardinals
On Sunday evening, the San Francisco Giants pulled off a stunner of a trade when they snagged superstar infielder Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox.
This deal is going to have a league wide impact, effecting both the National League contenders and the American League contenders.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Devers trade would make the St. Louis Cardinals sellers at the trade deadline and it makes perfect sense.
"The San Francisco Giants currently occupy the second Wild Card spot with a 41-31 record. Behind them rests the San Diego Padres with a 39-31 record," Gauvain wrote. "The Milwaukee Brewers (39-34) and Cincinnati Reds (37-35) stand between the Cardinals and the Padres for the final Wild Card spot. Even before this trade, it was an uphill battle for the Cardinals, who are now 4-10 in the month of June after a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.
"The Giants just got much better with this trade. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are likely going to make marginal moves over the next six weeks, if any moves at all."
The Cardinals were already fighting an uphill battle chasing the Giants in the wild card race. With St. Louis falling off a cliff this month and the Giants getting much better by adding Devers, the Cardinals stand no chance in ever closing this gap now.
That will leave St. Louis to trade players like Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley this season. By dealing away the expiring contracts, the Cardinals will gain some prospect capital while setting themselves up for success next season.
It would have been nice for St. Louis to contend this year, but after the Devers trade, it's unrealistic.
