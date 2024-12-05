Mock Cardinals-Mariners Proposal To Swap All-Star Duo For New Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in the middle of trade chatter all offseason to this point but shouldn't trade some of their best players without a guaranteed return to help for the future.
St. Louis has a few players whose names have been tossed around a lot. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado and All-Star closer Ryan Helsley have been two players to be mentioned consistently as trade candidates.
Arenado has three years left on his $260 million deal and now is 33 years old so he may not be in the club's long-term plans. Helsley is great, but is 30 years old now and will be a free agent after the 2025 season ends.
It could make some sense to trade them if the Cardinals don't think the organization has a chance to contend in 2025. If this is the case, the Cardinals should give the Seattle Mariners a call.
Seattle desperately needs offense and Arenado could fill a huge need there. The Mariners have a solid closer in Andrés Muñoz, but adding Helsley could be nice too after he led the league with 49 saves in 2024.
The Cardinals' starting rotation currently is on the older side so it could make sense to target a cost-controlled hurler with the capability to develop into the team's No. 1 starter.
Because of this, a fun trade proposal could be Arenado, Helsley, and some cash to pay down Arenado's deal for either George Kirby or Bryce Miller plus a mid-tier prospect. Kirby is 26 years old and had a 3.53 ERA in 2024. Miller is 26 years old and had a 2.94 ERA in 2024.
This is just a mock proposal, but it would be nice for the Cardinals because it would lower the payroll while filling a need in the rotation with a player who already has showed All-Star-level talent at young age and is cheap.
Both Arenado and Helsley are proven players. Whoever lands them -- if they get traded -- pretty much knows what they are going to get. Dealing them just for some unproven prospects would risk a bad payout.
