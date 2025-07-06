Nolan Arenado Injury Explained: Latest Update After Cubs Scratch
The St. Louis Cardinals had a good overall day on Saturday, but there was a scare before the club’s match up against the Chicago Cubs.
Shortly before the game, Cardinal star third baseman Nolan Arenado was scratched due to an impingement in his shoulder.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave the latest update on Arenado after the game on Saturday.
"Arenado was a late scratch from the Saturday’s lineup due to a impingement in his right shoulder," Goold said. "He first felt the pain during Friday’s game, but the team and third baseman wanted to see how it recovered between games. Arenado tested it out on the field and in the cage before determining the resistance and discomfort in the shoulder. He was removed from the lineup shortly before game time.
"The Cardinals’ initially described him as day to day with the injury, and manager Oliver Marmol said after the 8-6 victory that Arenado would have to be reevaluated Sunday for the team to have a clearer sense of his return. The Cardinals have seven games remaining before the All-Star break."
Arenado returned to the lineup on Friday after missing a few days due to a jammed finger. Now, the Cardinals will have to see how his shoulder responds after missing the win over the Cubs. Luckily, the Cardinals recently promoted Thomas Saggese who will be able to fill in if Arenado needs to miss any time.
The Cardinals and Cubs will conclude their three-game set on Sunday night on the road.
