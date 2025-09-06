Nolan Arenado News Will Impact Cardinals Down The Stretch
The St. Louis Cardinals now have a better understanding when Nolan Arenado could next see time in the lineup.
Arenado hasn’t played since the trade deadline back at the end of July because of a shoulder injury. But, Arenado has been working behind the scenes and rehabbing his ailing shoulder and it sounds like progress has been made. MLB.com's John Denton shared that Arenado will go out on a rehab assignment with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, expected to start on Tuesday, and then return closer to the end of the season.
"Nolan Arenado, who rejoined the Cardinals today, hopes to join Double-Springfield on Tuesday and play there on a rehab assignment all or part of six days," Denton said. "Then, he hopes to be back with the Cardinals for the final two weeks of the regular season."
The Cardinals got some positive news
The Athletic's Katie Woo shared the news as well while also noting that Alec Burleson could be back into the fold early next week.
"Cardinals injury updates: Nolan Arenado is with the team, will likely start a rehab assignment with Double A Springfield on Tuesday. Team is planning for Arenado to return for the final homestand," Woo said. " Alec Burleson is likely to come off IL after the weekend, in time for SEA series."
Now, that's positive. Recently, most of the injury news for the team has been about guys going down. This is much more positive. Burleson has had a breakout year and has given himself a shot to be a part of the core moving forward. Arenado's time in St. Louis has a chance of coming to an end this offseason, but it is nice that he has been able to progress to the point where he has a chance to potentially return for the final homestand of the season.
Before his injury, he was playing high-end, Gold Glove Award-caliber defense at the hot corner. His bat wasn't thriving, but maybe we'll see that change down the stretch after recovering from his shoulder injury. All in all, these are both very positive updates for the final few weeks of the season.
Arenado's eventual activation -- if it happens -- will slightly complicate the roster. Nolan Gorman has gotten consistent time at third base and adding Arenado into the fold will surely reduce his playing time. But, if he's here for the final homestand, it would make sense to give him all of the time possible to show what he can do before a potential trade this winter. Plus, after the years in the organization, he deserves his flowers no matter what the offseason brings.
