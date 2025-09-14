Nolan Arenado Set for St. Louis Cardinals Return
The St. Louis Cardinals ended their series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a bang on Sunday.
St. Louis took down Milwaukee, 3-2, to snap its five-game losing streak. Now, the Cardinals are going to begin a new series on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds and are expected to do so with Nolan Arenado back in the lineup. The All-Star third baseman hasn't played since July 30th in the majors and has been down in the minors on a rehab assignment as he has recovered from a shoulder injury.
The St. Louis Cardinals are getting a boost
Multiple reporters confirmed the news that the Cardinals are planning to activate Arenado on Monday, including Katie Woo of The Athletic and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"Nolan Arenado will be activated off the IL Monday, the Cardinals say," Woo shared.
"Update: Nolan Arenado will be active for the game Monday. That’s the Cardinals plan," Goold said.
The Cardinals haven't made the official transaction yet to get Arenado back on the active roster, but this news isn't surprising. As news has trickled out over the last few weeks about Arenado, this has been the expectation that he would return for the final few weeks of the season.
Arenado was placed on the Injured List right after the 2025 MLB trade deadline and has been working his way back since. When he initially was announced to the Injured List, there was speculation out there that his season could be over. And then, by proxy, some wondered if his time overall in a St. Louis jersey could be over because of all of the trade speculation centered around him. While that is the case, Cardinals fans will seem him on the field once again and that could come as soon as on Monday for the St. Louis against the Reds. Right now, the Cardinals are four games below .500. Finishing above .500 is a real possibility and now they have some more firepower coming back to the team for the final few weeks.
More MLB: Masyn Winn Has Cardinals Message After Brutal Announcement