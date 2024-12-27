Nolan Arenado Sweepstakes: Bold Prediction On How Cardinals Saga Ends
Where will star third baseman Nolan Arenado call home in 2025?
He's currently a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, but that may not be the case for much longer. He has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point and there's seemingly a solid chance he's going to get moved.
The Cardinals tried to trade him to the Houston Astros but that didn't work out. Another team that has been linked to Arenado has been the Boston Red Sox, but they also are tied to Alex Bregman. If the Red Sox were to land Bregman, they certainly wouldn't be involved in Arenado's sweepstakes any longer.
At this point, there's no way to know for sure where he will go, but we can always try to predict. MLB.com's John Denton released a list earlier in the offseason of six teams that Arenado would waive his no-trade clause for. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Red Sox were listed by Denton.
It seems fair that one of these teams will end up landing Arenado. Here's a bold prediction for how the sweepstakes will end.
Nolan Arenado will end up being traded to the New York Mets:
The Mets have made the biggest move of the offseason already and certainly could make another. Right now their biggest question mark is whether Pete Alonso will re-sign. If he doesn't, the Mets easily could move Mark Vientos to first base and acquire Arenado to play third base. He's owed $74 million over the next three years which would be significantly less than what Alonso will get. Arenado clearly wants to play for a winner and the Mets are set up to contend. If Alonso doesn't re-sign, this would be their next best move.
More MLB: Could Cardinals Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old Fan-Favorite In Blockbuster?