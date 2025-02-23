Nolan Arenado To Astros? Cardinals Insider Gives Latest Trade Update
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly tried to trade Nolan Arenado to the Houston Astros throughout the offseason.
The two sides came to terms on a deal but Arenado used his no-trade clause to shut it down. At the time, the Astros certainly seemed to be in flux. They had just traded Kyle Tucker away and were on the verge of losing Alex Bregman. Houston should still be pretty solid in 2025 thanks to some moves they made, like signing Christian Walker. But, the Astros were in a tough spot when the two sides initially talked about a deal.
Now, Spring Training is here and there was chatter on Saturday that the two sides could be talking again about a potential deal. While this is the case, The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Katie Woo shared that "no deal is gaining traction" at this time.
"Although the Houston Astros re-engaged in brief trade discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals regarding third baseman Nolan Arenado, multiple sources said that no deal is gaining traction, nor has Arenado’s thought process changed for now about approving a trade to the Astros," Rome and Woo said. "The Astros circled back with the Cardinals soon after franchise cornerstone Alex Bregman agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox, according to multiple sources. One source described a discussed deal between the two teams as a 'non-starter.'
"Another source called it a 'long shot' that the Astros acquire Arenado, who blocked a trade to Houston in early December. MLB.com first reported on Saturday that the Astros had re-engaged with the Cardinals."
It doesn't seem like a deal is likely at this point but maybe the Cardinals could surprise us.
