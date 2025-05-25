Nolan Gorman On Trade Block? MLB Writer Floats Cardinals Prediction
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking like a team that can do some damage in the National League.
St. Louis entered play on Sunday sporting a 29-23 record and looking to sweep the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have found success specifically in the month of May because of the fact that they have had the best defense in baseball and have been average to above-average in pretty much every other area. The starting rotation, bullpen, and offense all have been solid this month and mix that with the top defense in baseball and you have a team that has been hard to beat.
The Cardinals do all of the little things right and if they continue to play the way they have in May over the next few months, the July 31st Major League Baseball trade deadline will very interesting. When the season began, it seemed pretty obvious that St. Louis would end up being sellers and deal away veterans.
It's significantly more murky now. The Cardinals look like a playoff-caliber team it will be interesting to see if the club looks to add any pieces in John Mozeliak's final run. We'll see, but speculation already has picked up. FanSided's Josh Jacobs speculated a list of five players on the trade block if the club is a buyer at the trade deadline and mentioned Nolan Gorman.
"So much for Nolan Gorman being a 600+ plate appearance guy for the Cardinals in 2025," Jacobs said. "When the Cardinals were unable to move Nolan Arenado in a trade, Gorman's path toward playing time became much narrower, but the performance of Alec Burleson and increased designated hitter opportunities for Ivan Herrera have virtually squeezed Gorman from the lineup most days. Gorman has appeared in just 29 games this year, 56 percent of the club's outings thus far. His 98 plate appearances rank tenth on the team by a large margin, and he will soon be surpassed by Ivan Herrera for total plate appearances as well.
"Now, when he has been on the field, he hasn't done much to earn more playing time, ranking 15th out of the 16 hitters who have swung the bat for the Cardinals this year in wRC+ (54). Yes, worse than Jose Barrero, Michael Siani, and Pedro Pages. Still, Gorman is just 25 years old, has yet to hit arbitration, and has shown immense power potential in his young big league career."
