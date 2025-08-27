MLB World Reacts To Devastating Cardinals History
If you have been following along with the St. Louis Cardinals this season, you've likely heard about the team's attendance troubles throughout the campaign.
The vibe around the organization was bad heading into the season. That's not a shot at the players, by any means. In fact, the Cardinals outperformed expectations for a while in the first half of the season. The front office and ownership were the ones taking the brunt of the hits from fans on social media for decisions made over the last few years.
Fans clearly are upset with the way things have gone over the last three seasons and now the Cardinals are on pace for their lowest attendance in a season since 1995.
"At risk of missing postseason for a third straight year, the St. Louis Cardinals are currently on pace for their lowest attendance mark in three decades," FOX 2 Now's Joey Schneider said. "Through 65 home games, the Cardinals have generated a total attendance of 1,873,875, based on the metric of tickets sold. Right now, that’s an average attendance of around 28,829.
"If that pace remains similar through the regular season’s end, the Cardinals are on pace for a season attendance of roughly 2,335,137. That would mark the team’s lowest for a non-pandemic-restricted season since 1995, when the Cardinals drew a season attendance of 1,756,727.
The Cardinals have been taking heat left and right and on Tuesday, broadcasting legend Joe Buck joined in as well.
What's next for the Cardinals?
"During the game in Stl last night," Buck said with an empty photo of Busch Stadium. "Wow. Welcome back to the 70s. This is what it used to look like. I was there. Pre-Whitey. Buying shag carpet asap.A major rebuild of roster and trust better be coming. One can only hope. It’s coming right? Buena suerte Chaim! Rooting for you...
"Oh to be clear I am NOT blaming the fans. The fans have sent a loud message and I’m hopeful it’s resonating. How can it not? Turn the page and hope Chaim Bloom has the leeway to really reshape this team and hopefully the minor league system. If not, I shudder at where it goes."
Fans responded to Buck's message with an overwhelmingly similar tone.
The list goes on and on. Clearly, there are some frustrations out there right now. Can the Cardinals' ownership and new front office solve them?
