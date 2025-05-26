Oli Marmol Preaches 'Patience' With Cardinals Struggling Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the highest potential young players in the game who goes by the name Jordan Walker. The issue here is Walker has struggled in the big leagues.
On the season, he's slashing .212/.270/.301 with a 31 percent strikeout rate and an OPS well below league average. The slugger isn't putting bat on the ball very often and when he does, it's not the contact he's looking for.
On Sunday, Walker may have put together a breakout game. He recorded a two-RBI double in the seventh inning to take the lead before coming around to score later in the inning. After the Arizona Diamondbacks took the lead in the eighth inning, Walker would single to drive in the go ahead, and eventual winnning run.
Following this game, the Cardinals' manager, Oli Marmol, spoke to the potential that Walker has.
“There is a very high ceiling and that is why you have to be patient,” Marmol said. “I love the combination of his work and his mindset right now. That is what gives us hope that this is headed in the right direction.”
Let's not forget that the aforementioned Walker is still just 22 years old. He has all the time in the world to figure out his swing and approach at the big-league level. It seems like the Cardinals are going to give him time to grow and develop at the MLB level this season.
Walker ranks among the league's best in bat speed. His power and arm are incredible, when he's able to showcase them. But, as Marmol stated, it's important to be patient with a talented prospect like Walker.
