Oli Marmol Takes Hard Stance Following Cardinals' Series Loss To Tigers
The St. Louis Cardinals have been red hot as of late, but they recently ran into the buzz saw that is the Detroit Tigers.
Tarik Skubal and the Tigers successfully took two of the three games against the Cardinals to improve to an MLB-best record of 33-17 while the Cardinals dropped to 27-23.
Following the crushing series loss, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol praised the team and their mindset rather than speaking negatively of the team.
“Definitely not the result we wanted,” Marmol said, via Katie Woo of The Athletic. “But we matched up well against them. That’s a good lineup, good roster overall, and it was good to size up against them and see where we’re at. I think our guys handled themselves extremely well.”
“The work being put in, I think that’s the key to all of this. I really like where our guys are in this process of development and how they’re approaching their day overall, their mindset, and the intentionality to their work. That’s been the key to all of this. And that’s why I believe it’s sustainable — because of the way they’re going about it.”
The Cardinals have all the reason in the world to be positive right now.
They're tremendously exceeding expectations while playing some very good baseball.
With the trade deadline coming up, it's very hard to imagine the Cardinals gutting their roster in order to chase a rebuild, considering how good the team is playing.
With Marmol's backing, this team is likely going to continue to surprise a lot of people this season, especially if they continue to trend in the positive direction.
