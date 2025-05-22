Cardinals Could Target Electric Phillies Prospect In Ryan Helsley Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies desperately need to add a closer this season. They lost Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman in free agency and didn't adequately replace them. The team has been relying on José Alvarado to be the main closer this season, but they recently lost him to an 80-game suspension due to a failed drug test.
With Alvarado out for 80 games and the postseason, the Phillies will need to turn to the trade block to find a star closer. The best option who's expected to be on the market is St. Louis Cardinals flame thrower Ryan Helsley.
Helsley would be a perfect fit for the Phillies. He would provide them a very stable closer with the potential to be one of the best bullpen arms in baseball. The righty led the league in saves last season and could look to do so again in Philadelphia.
As a return, the Cardinals could target the Phillies' No. 3 prospect and one of the best outfield prospects in baseball, Justin Crawford.
Crawford is slashing .318/.378/.418 with 14 stolen bases in 40 games this season. He has elite speed and some of the better outfield defense you'll see in the minor leagues. If he can continue to hit well over .300, he's going to be one of the better outfield prospects in baseball.
The Cardinals could use such a talented outfielder to place next to Victor Scott II for the next decade. If the Cardinals are able to add Crawford in a deal for Helsley, they could potentially pair Scott, one of the best and fastest defensive outfielders in baseball, with Crawford, who's one of the best and fastest defensive outfielders in the minor leagues.
