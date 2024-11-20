Orioles 44-Home Run Slugger Worth Projected $88M From Cardinals
It would be an absolute shock if the St. Louis Cardinals handed out a large deal this winter.
St. Louis has been in the news lately as it has been reported that it is looking to cut down the roster and build for the future. The Cardinals are going to have a transition year in 2025 in John Mozeliak's final year as the team's president of baseball operations. Chaim Bloom will take over the organization after the season.
Any move the Cardinals make this winter either will be a short-term pact just for the 2025 campaign to maintain flexibility afterward or one that could help the team in the long-term under Bloom.
The most likely option is that the Cardinals aren't going to hand out a large deal, but Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander may be worth a look, at least. He is just 30 years old and slugged 44 home runs in 2024 while driving in 102 runs. That type of power isn't common.
He is a free agent this winter, but still is underrated. He's projected to get a five-year deal worth $88 million by Spotrac. That is expensive, but it wouldn't be shocking to see that number drop a tad as it is just a projection and there hasn't been much chatter about him.
If that ends up being the case, the Cardinals should give him a look. The Cardinals need a little pop in the outfield and getting a player of that caliber at that price wouldn't be bad by any means. The Cardinals may not contend in 2025, but maybe they could get back into the postseason in 2026 and having Santander could help.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Wild' Proposal Swaps $800K Slugger In Package For All-Star