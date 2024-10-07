Orioles Could Trade Ex-First-Round Pick, Opening Door For Cardinals $130 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals could lose significant talent this winter as they look to reduce payroll and invest more resources in the farm system.
After years of neglecting player development, the Cardinals have fallen behind and several St. Louis stars could find themselves playing for different teams next season.
One star who almost certainly won't return to St. Louis in 2025 could move to the American League East next year if his position opens on the Baltimore Orioles roster.
"ESPN's Jeff Passan reported before the trade deadline that the Orioles were willing to consider trade offers for Ryan Mountcastle, despite nominally being buyers," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday morning when outlining potential trades that could take place this winter. "They ultimately held onto Mountcastle, but moving the first baseman could be something general manager Mike Elias circles back to this offseason."
Mountcastle, the Orioles' first baseman, is entering his second year of arbitration and, according to Spotrac, has a market value of roughly $17 million annually.
The former Orioles first-round pick has batted .265 with 203 extra-base hits including 91 home runs, 328 RBIs and a .766 OPS throughout his five-year career with Baltimore.
The Orioles have a young and inexperienced roster, which many are citing as the reason they couldn't advance past the Kansas City Royals in this year's AL Wild Card Series.
Goldschmidt, set to become a free agent for the first time in his illustrious 14-year career, could provide Baltimore with the veteran leadership it needs in the clubhouse.
Despite enduring the worst year of his career at the plate in 2024, the 37-year-old finished the season strongly, batting .271 with 29 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 28 RBIs and a .799 OPS in 62 games played after the All-Star break.
The five-time Silver Slugger will likely look to join a genuine postseason contender. If Baltimore parts ways with Mountcastle this offseason, perhaps Goldschmidt will play for a black and orange bird in 2025.
