Orioles Could Poach $21.2 Million Star From Cardinals To Add Veteran Leadership
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered a new era after announcing an organizational shift from focusing on the big-league roster to player development.
After working hard last offseason to add veteran leadership that could help lead a young Cardinals team to the playoffs to no avail, it's time for St. Louis to hit the reset button.
This means that notable players on the Cardinals roster will be moved on from. Sadly, a fan favorite could change birds next season.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won't be re-signed this offseason after his contract expires and could be a logical option for the Baltimore Orioles.
The Orioles were eliminated from the playoffs Wednesday night after being swept in the American League Wild Card Series by the Kansas City Royals.
After an inspiring season filled with breakout performances from multiple young stars, Baltimore failed to make its World Series dreams a reality, let alone win a playoff game -- making it 10 straight playoff losses for the Orioles from 2014.
Following Wednesday's crushing defeat, the lack of veteran leadership was cited as a reason the Orioles failed to make it through the postseason this year.
That said, Goldschmidt would be a solid winter acquisition for the youth-laden Orioles lineup. Baltimore has a few first basemen but none that have proved themselves as the Cardinals' five-time Silver Slugger has.
Goldschmidt has batted .245 with 831 extra-base hits including 362 home runs, 1187 RBIs and a .891 OPS throughout his 14-year career between his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals.
Although Goldschmidt endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, his illustrious career speaks for itself. Not only would he provide veteran leadership for the Orioles but there's a solid chance he could be a change of scenery candidate.
Obviously, New York Mets Pete Alonso is the best available first baseman on the market this winter but Goldschmidt should still be considered -- especially for a team such as the Orioles, who need veteran leadership in the clubhouse.
