Phillies $144 Million Star Mentioned In Potential Blockbuster With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty to consider as they prepare to shop several star players' contracts this winter to reduce payroll.
Despite Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak hinting that notable players won't be dealt this offseason, he hasn't yet ruled it out as a possibility.
That said, a potential blockbuster could occur between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cardinals this winter, landing St. Louis with a new third baseman for 2025.
"It's also possible the Cardinals could consider Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott if the Phillies don't value them as much as they maybe did a year ago," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday, discussing what St. Louis could receive in return from Philadelphia if closer Ryan Helsley were to be traded there.
Bohm batted .280 with 61 extra base hits including 15 home runs, 97 RBIs and a .780 OPS in 143 games played for the Phillies this season.
The 28-year-old is entering his second year of arbitration and, according to Spotrac, has an estimated market value of roughly $20.5 million annually. He has the potential to land a seven-year, $144 million contract.
It would be tough for St. Louis to tack on an expensive contract as such but considering 33-year-old Nolan Arenado could be traded, perhaps the Cardinals would be more inclined to deal Helsley to the Phillies if it means they receive Bohm in return.
However, with the Cardinals motivated to produce homegrown stars for the future, it wouldn't be shocking to see Arenado traded and former top prospect Jordan Walker moved from the outfield to third base, as that's the position he's most comfortable in.
