Padres $9 Million All-Star With Chaim Bloom Ties Could Fit For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals likely are going to go bargain hunting this offseason.
The 2025 Major League Baseball season will be a bridge year until Chaim Bloom takes over the organization as president of baseball operations after the campaign ends. Bloom will lead the team into the future and will spend 2025 rebuilding the farm system.
St. Louis will be looking to cut payroll this winter, but they still will have to put together a roster for the season. The Cardinals have to play 162 games in 2025 and hopefully will be competitive. St. Louis will need to fill out the roster and likely will need at least one starting pitcher.
Because of this, the club should consider a deal with one-time All-Star Martín Pérez. He has experience with Bloom as he spent the 2020 and 2021 campaigns as a member of the Boston Red Sox. He earned his lone All-Star nod in 2022 with the Texas Rangers and then won a World Series in 2023.
He has plenty of experience and will be cheap with a predicted $9 million price tag over one year. St. Louis likely won't do many multi-year deals this winter so something of this nature would make a lot of sense. He has a career 4.44 ERA and impressed down the stretch last season with a 3.46 ERA over his final 10 starts after being traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the San Diego Padres.
Pérez could be a cheap and dependable option for the Cardinals and has a connection with Bloom. This is the type of move St. Louis should make this winter.
More MLB: Cardinals $75 Million Star Called 'Too Tempting To Pass Up' In Major Deal