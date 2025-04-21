Inside The Cardinals

Padres Could Cardinals' $260 Million Star After Scary Luis Arráez Injury

Luis Arráez's injury could force the Padres to replace the star for the time being.

Zach Pressnell

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias (46) and Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon (14) check on San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) as he lies on the field after colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) (not pictured )on the first base line in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias (46) and Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon (14) check on San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) as he lies on the field after colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) (not pictured )on the first base line in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly been looking to trade their $260 million third baseman Nolan Arenado. Sadly, for the Cardinals, Arenado's massive contract and no-trade clause has made it quite difficult for them to move him in a deal.

Arenado has reportedly cleared a deal to a handful of teams. The six teams are the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. Of these six teams, the Padres could make a bit of sense following their Sunday night game with the Houston Astros.

On Sunday, starting infielder Luis Arráez suffered a very scary injury following a collision with Houston's first baseman. Arráez appeared to be knocked unconscious before being carted off the field and taken to the hospital. Reports indicate he has movement in his extremities, but the idea of a head injury is scary in and of itself.

With this injury, the Padres could be without the infielder for a while. With that in mind, an Arenado trade could come to fruition.

The Padres are one of the better teams in the league this season. The loss of Arráez could hurt quite a bit, but adding Arenado would lessen the blow by quite a bit.

Even when the injured Padre is able to return to the field, having Arenado in the infield would be quite beneficial to San Diego. This would allow Arráez to slot in as a designated hitter more often than not, much improving the Padres' infield defense.

Having Arenado under contract beyond 2025 would benefit the Padres quite a bit, too, especially if Arráez leaves after the season.

More MLB: Orioles' Charlie Morton Disaster Could Lead To Trade With Cardinals

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News