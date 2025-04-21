Padres Could Cardinals' $260 Million Star After Scary Luis Arráez Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly been looking to trade their $260 million third baseman Nolan Arenado. Sadly, for the Cardinals, Arenado's massive contract and no-trade clause has made it quite difficult for them to move him in a deal.
Arenado has reportedly cleared a deal to a handful of teams. The six teams are the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. Of these six teams, the Padres could make a bit of sense following their Sunday night game with the Houston Astros.
On Sunday, starting infielder Luis Arráez suffered a very scary injury following a collision with Houston's first baseman. Arráez appeared to be knocked unconscious before being carted off the field and taken to the hospital. Reports indicate he has movement in his extremities, but the idea of a head injury is scary in and of itself.
With this injury, the Padres could be without the infielder for a while. With that in mind, an Arenado trade could come to fruition.
The Padres are one of the better teams in the league this season. The loss of Arráez could hurt quite a bit, but adding Arenado would lessen the blow by quite a bit.
Even when the injured Padre is able to return to the field, having Arenado in the infield would be quite beneficial to San Diego. This would allow Arráez to slot in as a designated hitter more often than not, much improving the Padres' infield defense.
Having Arenado under contract beyond 2025 would benefit the Padres quite a bit, too, especially if Arráez leaves after the season.
