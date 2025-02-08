Padres Sign Ex-Cardinals Defensive Player Of The Year To Free-Agent Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have neglected to bolster their big-league roster this winter while former players ink new deals with other clubs.
For instance, former homegrown hurler Jack Flaherty recently reunited with the Detroit Tigers on a two-year deal after winning the 2024 World Series with his childhood favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Another former Cardinals star has reportedly landed a new contract, this time with the National League West-rival San Diego Padres.
"The Padres have agreed to a free-agent deal with Jason Heyward," The Athletic's Dennis Lin first reported late Friday night. "Heyward is expected to share time in left field with Connor Joe, who agreed to a deal earlier today."
On Monday, Heyward landed on Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter's 2025 lineup prediction for the Padres, so seeing him sign with San Diego just four days later is ironic.
Heyward batted .293 with 50 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 60 RBIs and 117 OPS+ across 154 games played for the Cardinals throughout the 2015 season.
At the time when Heyward was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Cardinals, he had gained a reputation for being one of the league's top outfielders -- won the NL Wilson Defensive Player of the Year award in 2014 and 2015.
Unfortunately, injuries have slowed Heyward's offensive production and he's no longer the outfielder he used to be.
The five-time Gold Glove defender has played for the Cardinals, Braves, Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. If Heyward can remain healthy, he could be an asset for the Padres.
More MLB: Pirates Predicted To Snag Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite For Dual-Threat Pitching Depth