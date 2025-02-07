Pirates Predicted To Snag Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite For Dual-Threat Pitching Depth
The St. Louis Cardinals have inadvertently blessed several teams with former players this winter as they take a back seat to this offseason's free-agent market.
For instance, former homegrown Cardinals hurler Jack Flaherty recently re-signed with the Detroit Tigers on a two-year deal after reviving his career in 2024.
Another former St. Louis hurler searching for his next landing spot could betray the Cardinals and sign with the National League Central-rival Pittsburgh Pirates.
"At 37, (Lance) Lynn has considered transitioning to a bullpen role, and that’s where he might best fit the Pirates," The Athletic's Chad Jennings wrote Friday morning after suggesting the Pirates sign right-handed pitcher Lynn. "The team could go the usual route and sign one of the remaining free-agent relievers — Andrew Chafin? Dylan Floro? Scott Barlow? — but Lynn feels like an upside play. If he thrives in a one-inning role, Lynn would give the Pirates a veteran arm to pair with David Bednar. And, frankly, with Johan Oviedo returning to the rotation from Tommy John surgery, Lynn could end up being a welcome fallback option should the Pirates need a starter instead."
Lynn posted a 79-51 record with a 3.43 ERA, 1028-to-413 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .239 batting average against and a 1.29 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals.
The 2011 World Series champion was a favorite among Cardinals fans for his intensity, consistency and likeable personality. Unfortunately, Lynn no longer fit in the franchise's gameplan, so his 2025 club option was declined.
The two-time All-Star recorded his 2,000th career strikeout and pitched in his 2,000th inning this season with St. Louis -- two milestones Lynn greatly desired to achieve in a St. Louis uniform.
Watching Lynn pitch for another team is something Cardinals fans are used to, as he spent time playing for the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, it won't be easy to accept him throwing for the division-rival Pirates -- if Jennings' prediciton comes to fruition.
More MLB: Cardinals Linked To Former Astros Hurler As Potential Rotation Depth Option