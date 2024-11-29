Padres Suggested As Potential Option For Cardinals' 8-Time All-Star
Who will be playing the infield for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025?
It really isn't clear at this point.
St. Louis already announced that Willson Contreras will take over the first base spot from Paul Goldschmidt. The Cardinals are set at shortstop for the foreseeable future with 22-year-old Masyn Winn manning the spot.
The second base and third base positions are question marks right now. St. Louis does have a superstar third baseman in Nolan Arenado, but he has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point. Sadly, it seems like his time with the organization could be coming to an end.
There even was chatter recently that Arenado would be willing to switch to first base which could open up trade suitors. FanSided's Josh Jacobs put together a list of potential trade destinations for Arenado if he were to move to first base and suggested the San Diego Padres.
"Here's our first new potential destination now that we know Arenado may not play third base for his new team. Could Arenado and Manny Machado be the new big-name hot-corner duo in the National League? The San Diego Padres have been trying to get over the hump in the National League for a while now, and after getting knocked out by their division rival and the World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs, they'll be extra motivated to take down the Dodgers and make their own World Series run," Jacobs said.
"For the Cardinals, it really does sound like they want the best possible offer at this point...Moving Arenado to a club like the Padres for a good return would strengthen the Cardinals' farm system, but even as I said we know the Padres aren't afraid to make big moves, they did just trade 12 of their top 21 prospects this past season, so maybe their aggressiveness will be tempered down. But when it comes to (AJ Preller), it's hard to believe that will be the case."
The Padres aren't afraid to make a move. St. Louis should be open to anything at this point.
