Polarizing Cardinals Star Expected To Return This Season
Since the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passed, questions about Nolan Arenado's future with the St. Louis Cardinals have only increased.
The Cardinals didn't trade Arenado, obviously. As the July 31st trade deadline approached, rumors started to pick back up about Arenado's status on the trade block. With his no-trade clause, it was complicated. It was reported specifically that the Houston Astros could get back into the mix for him, but they ended up reuniting with Carlos Correa instead.
It was also reported in the aftermath of the trade deadline that the Cardinals star didn't expand his approved team list ahead of the trade deadline. Once the deadline passed and Arenado was still in town, he quickly was placed on the Injured List as he attempts to get his shoulder fully back on track.
Some took this as a sign that Arenado could be done in St. Louis. This topic will certainly pop up throughout the offseason, but it certainly seems like it's too early to say his season is done.
Nolan Arenado could surprise Cardinals fans one more time despite rumors
Despite some speculating that Arenado's season could be over, it was shared that the future Hall of Famer is heading down to Florida to rehab. MLB.com's John Denton also shared that Arenado is "likely" to return to the team on Aug. 18th if everything goes well down in Florida.
"Nolan Arenado’s path back to MLB and the Cardinals will take him through Jupiter, Fla., where the 10-time Gold Glover will work to strengthen his shoulder and regain his swing rhythm the next 10 days before likely rejoining the team in Miami on Aug. 18," Denton said.
Arenado has played 96 games so far this season with St. Louis. Over that span, the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner has slashed .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 15 doubles, one triple, and 43 runs scored.
Arenado's offense has taken a hit this year -- and there's speculation that the shoulder has played a role in that. But, his defense has continued to be elite. Arenado is still a net-positive player, despite all of the noise.
With Arenado expected to head down to Florida on Friday, we should learn more about his role with the Cardinals in the very near future. All in all, he's not ruled out for the season yet. That's the big takeaway.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Slugger Continues Scorching Hot Run With Yankees