Popular Cardinals Trade Candidate Heating Up At Perfect Time
The St. Louis Cardinals have been involved in quite a few trade rumors this season and offseason. Most of the rumors have surrounded the expiring players on the roster like Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde. There have also been quite a few rumors involving veteran infielder Nolan Arenado.
But the most interesting piece of the puzzle for the Cardinals is Helsley. This isn't just because the righty holds the most trade value of the rumored trade candidates. There's a good chance the Cardinals will look to trade Helsley whether they're competitive at the trade deadline or not.
The Cardinals came into the season likely looking to rebuild, but they've won too much this season to blow up their roster. Either way, Helsley makes sense as a trade chip. The Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign him after this season and the flamethrower holds immense trade value. And his value is only going up.
Helsley is seemingly getting hot at the right time for the Cardinals. In the month of May, he was one of the best closers in baseball after a bit of a rough start. In May, Helsley was nine for nine on save opportunities and recorded a win in 11 innings on the mound.
The righty hasn't been as elite this season as he was last season, but it's great to see him moving in the right direction. If he can have another month or two like May, there's a good chance the Cardinals ship him away at the trade deadline in exchange for a massive package of prospects.
Even if the Cardinals don't trade him, seeing him heat up is the best case scenario for St. Louis. Having a reliable option for the ninth inning is massive for contending teams.
