Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With $260 Million Star In Trade
For the last few months, the St. Louis Cardinals and veteran infielder Nolan Arenado have been tangled in trade rumors. To this point, there hasn't been a trade made because of Arenado's massive contract and no-trade clause.
But the Cardinals could still look to move Arenado, especially since there are six teams he's reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause for.
Tyler Gates of Yardbarker recently urged the Cardinals to "blow it up" this season and even predicted the team would trade Arenado in an attempt to move toward for the future.
"Given the team's impending rebuilding period and Arenado's subpar offense in previous seasons, it may be time to explore trade options," Gates wrote. "The Cardinals can devote all of their resources to their youth by trading Arenado, which will increase the playing time of shortstop Masyn Winn and second baseman Nolan Gorman. Although it's a tough decision, it benefits the team's long-term future. Not to mention that St. Louis's No. 1 prospect, shortstop JJ Wetherholt, will be promoted to the bigs soon.
Trading Arenado makes sense for the Cardinals, but they don't need to "blow it up."
The issue with an Arenado trade is the same thing it's always been. The Cardinals don't have a trade suitor that makes sense for both parties and the veteran third baseman.
Still, there's a chance St. Louis could find a trade suitor before the trade deadline in two months. The six teams on his rumored list of potential trade suitors could eventually turn into eight or ten teams if he opens his options a bit. Either way, he's going to be heavily talked about leading up to the trade deadline.
