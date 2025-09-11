Predicting Cardinals' Biggest Addition, Subtraction Before 2026
Over the next few weeks, there is going to be a lot of chatter about the St. Louis Cardinals' future.
This is because everything is up in the air. This is the case with every team when they do a front office transition, but the vast majority of the time, you don't know the change is coming months in advance. The Cardinals announced before the 2025 season that Chaim Bloom would take over for John Mozeliak after the season. At one point that felt like a long time away. Now, it's mere weeks.
When the postseason comes to an end, we will start to know who the Cardinals will cut ties with -- and maybe even who could come to town. Even in a year that could have a rebuild. there surely will be pieces also coming to town and not just leaving.
With all that being said, here are the predictions for the biggest potential addition and subtraction for the Cardinals this offseason.
Will the Cardinals make any big pickups?
ADDITION:
Phil Maton - Current Team: Texas Rangers
The Cardinals traded Maton to the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. He signed with the Cardinals late and proceeded to have a 2.35 ERA in 40 appearances. Overall, he has a 2.95 ERA in 56 appearances. The Cardinals aren't likely to spend heavily this offseason, by any means. A reunion with someone who grew up a fan of the team and thrived in the organization on a cheap deal seems plausible. It's hard to currently imagine any free agent splashes bigger than Maton.
SUBTRACT:
Nolan Arenado
This isn't the first time Arenado has been talked about and won't be the last. Arenado has been the guy talked about the most over the last year. This winter will be another time to make a move. When Bloom joined the Boston Red Sox, he was tasked with trading Mookie Betts. He isn't afraid to make a deal and Arenado remains the most likely guy to be on the move.
