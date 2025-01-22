Projecting Cardinals Top Remaining Possible Move Of Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have done a whole lot of nothing so far this offseason.
There are just a few weeks to go until Spring Training gets here and the only things the Cardinals really have done is cut ties with different players. Paul Goldschmidt left in free agency and St. Louis turned down the club options for Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
The Cardinals haven't done much by way of adding to the organization and there likely will be more subtractions before there are any additions.
Here is a projection of what the Cardinals' top remaining move could be.
Cardinals trade Nolan Arenado for prospects
It's unclear where he will go, but there has been too much speculation about him. He has been linked to the Boston Red Sox so maybe they could be a fit. No matter which team ends up landing him, it seems like the most likely move the Cardinals can make to close out the offseason is to trade Arenado anywhere else and eat some of the salary in order to bring some prospects back.
Arenado has been a fantastic member of the Cardinals organization but it seems like he has played his last game with the team. The no-trade clause obviously could impact things, but this seems like the most obvious thing for the Cardinals to do. St. Louis could them add a piece or two after clearing Arenado's salary. It just makes too much sense now.
