Cardinals Urged To Sign 35-Year-Old All-Star If Erick Fedde Is Traded
Will the St. Louis Cardinals make any moves in the starting rotation this offseason?
At this point, all the Cardinals really have done when it comes to the rotation is decline Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for the 2025 season. The Cardinals clearly are going to roll with a younger roster in 2025, but still the team has a lot of question marks right now.
The Cardinals haven't done much at all this offseason aside from being mentioned in plenty of trade rumors. With each passing day, it seems like more rumors are being thrown around but the Cardinals haven't acted on anything yet.
Nolan Arenado has been the most talked about trade candidate for the Cardinals, but he hasn't been the only one. Another player who has been floated as a trade candidate is starting pitcher Erick Fedde, although he seems less likely to be moved.
FanSided's Curt Bishop made a list of three players who could be solid targets for the Cardinals if Fedde were to be moved, though, and one that he mentioned was former St. Louis hurler José Quintana.
"The 35-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Mets after a brief stay in St. Louis in the second half of the 2022 season," Bishop said. "Recall that he even was their Game 1 starter in the postseason that year. With New York, he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 2024, making 31 starts and pitching 170.1 innings. He also should be right within the Cardinals' price range. He pitched quite well for the Mets in the postseason too as they made their surprise run to the NLCS.
"Of all three options, Quintana is the one I personally prefer. He pitched quite well in St. Louis and is still a reliable starter, not an ace by any means but somebody that can be trusted to give you innings. He's another guy that could be traded if the Cardinals are out of contention at the deadline, and they could also receive a decent haul for him if that's the case."
Quintana is a 13-year veteran and former All-Star coming off a season in which he logged a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts with the Mets in 2024. He would be a great pickup if the Cardinals needed to add another starter.
