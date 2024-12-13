Red Sox-Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Pitch Ships Alex Bregman Alternative Up To Boston
The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to a blockbuster trade with the American League East-rival Boston Red Sox that could make sense.
The Red Sox need to add a prolific right-handed bat to their lineup this winter and Houston Astros' third baseman, Alex Bregman, is a top choice for Boston.
However, acquiring Bregman won't come cheap. Perhaps the Red Sox would rather complete a trade with the Cardinals for an alternative to the Houston superstar.
"The Red Sox still need some pop from a right-handed hitter and it feels like (Nolan) Arenado may be a likelier path than signing Alex Bregman and Teoscar Hernández," NESN's Tim Crowley wrote Friday. "Boston could get creative in a deal with St. Louis to balance contracts and player returns."
Arenado has three years and $74 million remaining on his contract split between the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies. After enduring the worst season of his career in 2024, St. Louis likely wouldn't garner much in return for the 10-time Gold Glove third baseman if he were to be traded.
Bregman comes equipped with a steep market value of $182 million over a seven-year deal, translating to nearly $26 million annually, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Trading for Arenado would be less costly for the Red Sox than committing to an expensive long-term deal with two-time All-Star Bregman.
Despite having a no-trade clause in his contract, Arenado is open to signing with Boston. The five-time Silver Slugger composed a list of six teams he'd accept a trade to and the Red Sox were one of them.
Boston has a robust farm system, so perhaps the Cardinals could land a prospect in return for the six-time Platinum Glove defender.
