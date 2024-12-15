Inside The Cardinals

Red Sox Discussed Cardinals' $74M Star In Surprising Way, Per Insider

Will the Cardinals make a deal in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade one of their biggest stars in the near future?

It certainly seems like a real possibility.

Nolan Arenado has been in trade rumors for weeks and it really does seem like his time with the Cardinals is nearing its end. One team that has popped up as a possible fit is the Boston Red Sox.

While this is the case, Boston reportedly isn't eyeing him to be the team's third baseman but instead first baseman, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

"As the Red Sox go about the business of improving their roster, there seems to be a lot of effort being made to not upset Rafael Devers," McAdam said. "The Red Sox have internally discussed both Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado this offseason, but, incredibly, with the idea of playing them somewhere other than third base.

"Bregman, who won a Gold Glove at third in 2024 while playing for Houston, would be shifted to second. Arenado, winner of 10 (!) Gold Gloves widely considered one of the best fielding third basemen in modern baseball history, could be stashed at first."

This would be an absolute shock. Arenado has hinted that he's open to playing first base. But he's a significantly better defender than Devers. This doesn't necessarily matter from the Cardinals' front office perspective, but it is interesting. Keep an eye on Boston as the sweepstakes for Arenado's services starts to heat up. He's owed $74 million over the next three years. Some team surely will want him.

