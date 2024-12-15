One Blockbuster Move Cardinals Should Make To Follow Cubs, Brewers Trades
It was a wild week in the National League Central.
After a quiet beginning to the offseason, things exploded on Friday. Both the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs pulled off separate blockbuster trades. Milwaukee sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and the Cubs acquired three-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
How will the St. Louis Cardinals?
Well, at this point it really isn't clear. The Cardinals don't seem like a team intent on spending in free agency which could make the trade market the most likely way for the team to bring a significant piece back.
Now that the Cubs and Brewers have gotten into the action, the Cardinals should do their best to get a deal done to keep pace. One move that should be a priority for them is trading Nolan Arenado specifically to the Seattle Mariners.
It seems like a near guarantee that he is going to be traded. There even recently was a reported list of teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for, but Seattle wasn't on it. Still ,the Cardinals should try to get a deal done with Seattle and convicne Arenado to go there.
The reason why is that Seattle has a surplus of young pitching talent which the Cardinals need. If the Cardinals could find a package that would send Arenado to the Mariners with a return being either Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller, that would give St. Louis a young piece to build the rotation around for the foreseeable future. It would take a larger package than a one-to-one deal, but that's the type of splashy move that at least would put the Cardinals closer to its rivals.
Losing Arenado will be sad, but the Cardinals have some intriguing talent coming up from the minors like Thomas Saggese who could maybe get a look. The Cardinals need to do something and should call Seattle.
