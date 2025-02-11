Red Sox 'Make The Most Sense' For Cardinals 10-Time Gold Glover Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't having any luck finding a trade suitor for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but perhaps the Boston Red Sox will soon make a move.
Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his contract, so he'll only accept a deal to the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets or Red Sox.
Of all the places Arenado is open-minded towards joining, the Red Sox appear to be his top landing spot, according to an insider's recent comments.
"The fallout from (Alex) Bregman's staring contest extends well beyond him," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday. "Three years after joining St. Louis, Arenado wants to be traded, and the Cardinals would like to oblige. Just for the right price. With the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers seen as long shots to make a move for Arenado, an eight-time All-Star third baseman, the Red Sox remain the landing spot that makes the most sense. Though Arenado used his no-trade clause to block a deal to Houston (Astros) this winter, he would waive it to end up in Boston, according to sources."
Not only does Boston have one of the friendliest right-handed hitter ball parks (Fenway Park) but Arenado's former Colorado Rockies teammate, Trevor Story, is the Red Sox's starting shortstop.
Arenado's greatest desire out of all this is for him for land with a team that has a legitimate chance at contending for a World Series title.
Although the Red Sox haven't made the playoffs since 2021, they've made several additions to their big-league roster this winter that should put them in a solid position to compete for the American League East pennant in 2025.
Hopefully, former Houston slugger Bregman is signed soon, as his availability is negatively impacting Arenado's trade market. Sadly, contending clubs would rather have the former third baseman than the latter, so the Cardinals veteran might have to hold on for a little longer.
