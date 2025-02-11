Yankees, Red Sox 'Two Teams To Keep An Eye On' As Suitors For Cardinals Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals own 11 World Series titles and have a rich history filled with Hall of Fame players and managers but sadly, they've lost their ways.
This offseason has been particularly quiet for the Cardinals, who declared an organizational reset shortly after the 2024 regular season ended. After several stars invoked their full no-trade clauses, St. Louis is in a bit of a bind as they aim to significantly reduce payroll.
Another pair of historic franchises could help the Cardinals achieve their payroll reduction efforts this winter if either club is able to complete a blockbuster trade for a St. Louis fan favorite.
"I would be surprised if (Nolan) Arenado is a Cardinal come Opening Day," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand stated Monday night on MLB Network's MLB Tonight. "Boston (Red Sox) is a team we believe he could waive the no-trade clause for. (New York) Yankees are still kinda kickin' the tires. I think if the acquisition cost of getting Arenado is low enough and the Cardinals are willing to kick in some money -- which they were with Houston (Astros) -- I don't rule the Yankees out just yet."
Arenado didn't include the Yankees in the list of teams he's willing to be traded to but considering how desperate his situation has grown, he should be open to joining his former Cardinals teammate Paul Goldschmidt in the Bronx.
"Boston, New York -- two teams to keep an eye on but as we get closer to Opening Day, I think there's gonna be some more urgency on the Cardinals part to try to get something done," Feinsand continued. "If he opens the season in St. Louis, that's just a bad situation for both sides."
What has made trading Arenado so difficult for the Cardinals is his three-year, $74 million contract -- $10 million will be paid by the club he debuted with, the Colorado Rockies. Sadly, the five-time Silver Slugger's offensive production has slowed over the past few seasons as well.
Between Arenado's expensive price tag and his noticeable regression at the plate, the Cardinals have their hands full as they look to trade the soon-to-be 34-year-old.
The Yankees and Red Sox have hitter-friendly ball parks, so perhaps Arenado could return to regularly belting 35+ home runs in a single season as he did during his time with the Rockies, whose stadium, Coors Field, is located in Denver where high elevation levels allow balls to travel further after they've been hit due to reduced air resistance.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Have Serious Lineup Logjam To Solve If Nolan Arenado Isn't Traded