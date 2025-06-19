Red Sox Rookie Phenom Compared To Cardinals Superstar By Teammate
Boston Red Sox rookie Marcelo Mayer has received a glowing endorsement from a veteran teammate.
The 22-year-old Mayer, selected fourth overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, has turned heads during his rookie campaign so far with four home runs in 21 games to go along with slick fielding at third base.
Marcelo's infield colleague in Boston, Trevor Story, a two-time All-Star himself, recently shared his thoughts on Mayer’s potential, drawing a striking parallel to St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.
As reported on X by 98.5 The Hub’s Tyler Milliken, Story said of Mayer, “His baseball clock reminds me of Nolan Arenado.”
Mayer has displayed exceptional instincts since being called up, reminding Story of a trait that has defined Arenado’s illustrious career, marked by eight All-Star appearances, ten Gold Gloves, and a reputation as one of baseball’s premier third basemen.
Mayer, one of the best young players in baseball, showcases a blend of offensive and defensive prowess that mirrors Arenado’s skill set. Like Arenado, Mayer possesses an innate sense of timing and positioning, often referred to as a “baseball clock”—the ability to anticipate plays and react with precision.
Furthermore, at 6-foot-2, Mayer’s athletic frame allows him to cover ground at shortstop with ease, much like Arenado’s mastery at the hot corner. His smooth glove work and strong arm have scouts projecting him as a potential Gold Glove-caliber infielder, whether he remains at shortstop or transitions to third base in the future.
Offensively, Mayer’s approach at the plate draws further parallels to the Cardinals star. Arenado, known for his consistent .280-plus batting averages and 30-home-run seasons, sets a high bar, but Mayer’s ability to drive the ball to all fields suggests he could develop into a similar offensive force.
The Red Sox, amid a youth movement, view Mayer as an enormous part of their future.
If Mayer can emulate something akin to Arenado’s production in the future—combining elite defense with a potent bat—Boston could have a franchise player on its hands.
