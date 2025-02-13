Cardinals Hopes Of Red Sox Nolan Arenado Trade Crushed After Boston Signs $120M Star
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had any luck this offseason finding a trade partner willing to complete a transaction for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Since Arenado recorded one of his worst offensive campaigns in 2024, few teams have approached the Cardinals for a trade. With St. Louis looking to cut payroll, moving the five-time SIlver Slugger is the organization's top priority.
The Boston Red Sox have been the most mentioned out of any team interested in trading for Arenado this winter, but sadly, they're likely no longer an option.
"Alex Bregman, a cornerstone of the Houston Astros’ ascension into an American League superpower, is departing the only franchise he’s ever known," The Athletic's Chandler Rome first reported Wednesday night. "Bregman is in agreement on a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, a league source told The Athletic, ending a 10-year association with the Astros during which he blossomed into a bona fide superstar. In joining the Red Sox, Bregman reunites with former Astros bench coach and current Boston manager, Alex Cora."
The Red Sox have been described as the Cardinals' last chance to trade Arenado, considering how quiet his trade market has been and that he has a tricky full no-trade clause to navigate.
Now that Gold Glove third baseman Bregman is signed, Arenado is a viable trade candidate for any contending team looking to add a prolific right-handed bat to their lineup.
Perhaps St. Louis will pursue a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Angels for Arenado. The eight-time All-Star is a Southern California native who has already made clear that he would accept being moved to the Halos.
More MLB: Yankees Have 'Reappeared' In Trade Conversations For Cardinals $260M Superstar