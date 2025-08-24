Reports: Cardinals Standout Has Been Playing Hurt
The St. Louis Cardinals have another injured player to watch over the next few days.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn is having a great year so far. In 116 games, he's slashing .258/.314/.378 with nine home runs, 46 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 26 doubles, and 66 runs scored while also playing Gold Glove-level defense.
The Cardinals are fortunate to have Winn, but he wasn't in the lineup on Sunday and before the game MLB.com's John Denton shared that he's dealing with knee pain and that he's been dealing with it for a while to the point that he even had an injection around the All-Star break.
"SS Masyn Winn (knee pain) is out of the lineup for the Cardinals today when they face the Rays," Denton said. "Winn got an injection in the knee over the All-Star break and has been playing in pain for weeks."
Should the Cardinals rest one of their top players for the rest of the season?
Winn was in the lineup Thursday and Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays so at this point fans shouldn't be too concerned. But, with 31 games left in the regular season after Sunday's finale against Tampa Bay, there's no reason to risk any significant injury. The Cardinals entered play on Sunday five games out of a National League Wild Card spot. Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds are ahead of the Cardinals on the outside looking in.
This is certainly putting the cart in front of the horse. Winn has been dealing with the knee injury for a bit, per Denton. If rest over the next few days doesn't help make things better, soon enough it may make sense to rest him for the final few weeks rather than risking an injury that could impact the 2026 season.
The Cardinals are staring at a potential rebuild but luckily don't have to worry about the shortstop position. Winn is just 23 years old and has firmly cemented himself as the guy in St. Louis. The 2025 season has been about evaluation. If Winn's knee doesn't heal quickly, maybe the Cardinals should rest him.
