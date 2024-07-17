Phillies, Royals Both Linked To Ex-Cardinal With Trade Deadline Looming
One former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder is one of the most likely players who could be moved ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
The deadline will pass on July 30th and speculation and rumors are expected to pick up over the next two weeks now that the All-Star Game is behind us. Front offices will be getting back to work and it will be a busy two weeks.
One player who continuously has been mentioned in trade rumors since before the season even began is Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham. He joined the lowly White Sox ahead of the season and some speculated immediately that he would be a candidate to be moved at the deadline.
It seems like that will be the case and two teams that reportedly are interested in acquiring him are the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Considering the White Sox’s current timeline, word is reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet and outfield star Luis Robert (the Seattle Mariners make sense for him, too) have a decent chance to be dealt," Heyman said. "They seem even likelier to trade Erick Fedde and should certainly should find takers for Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, and Michael Kopech. The Phillies and Royals are thought to have some interest in Pham as they search for an outfielder while the Mariners and (Pittsburgh Pirates) also seek bats. "
Pham began his big league career as a member of the Cardinals and has been a journeyman ever since he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He is no stranger to being traded and it sounds like he could be on the move once again.
