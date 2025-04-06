Severity Of Iván Herrera's Scary Leg Injury Revealed
The St. Louis Cardinals got off to quite a shockingly hot start to the season. They've been led by scorching starts from veteran Nolan Arenado and young catcher Iván Herrera. Arenado might be a trade chip for St. Louis down the line after the Cardinals reportedly shopped him during the offseason, but Herrera looks to be a key piece of the Cardinals' future.
Unfortunately for St. Louis, Herrera went down with a scary leg injury during Game 1 of the two-game doubleheader with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Herrera was running the bases but came up gimpy and needed to be helped off the field by multiple Cardinals staff members. The 24-year-old couldn't put any weight on his injured leg as he was helped off the field.
Judging by the video and the reaction from the Cardinals, the injury seemed quite serious. Many fans speculated on a possible torn ligament or muscle in the catcher's lower leg. But the Cardinals recently revealed the extent of the injury and St. Louis fans should be able to let out a sigh of relief.
The Cardinals announced that Herrera had left the game with left knee inflammation. While this injury certainly isn't something to celebrate, it seems like good news that he didn't suffer anything. Looking at the video, it wouldn't have been a shock to see him removed for a torn ligament in his knee or ankle. Luckily for the Cardinals, that doesn't appear to be the case.
More MLB: Shocking Stat Shoes True Extent Of Cardinals' Youthful Rebuild