Sonny Gray's Hot Start Could Kickstart Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding a bit this season which leads many to believe that veterans like Erick Fedde and Sonny Gray could be traded.
Between Fedde and Gray, it's Gray that's gotten off to a hot start this season.
Through four starts, he holds a 3.13 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, and has recorded 23 strikeouts in 23 innings while walking just three batters. The Cardinals are 4-0 in his starts with Gray recording the win in three of those games.
The righty has done nothing but increase his trade value during this season and this hot start could kickstart a blockbuster trade this season.
Teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Athletics, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, and plenty of others could be looking to acquire starting pitching this season. These teams are all struggling with pitching depth, so it wouldn't make sense to acquire a pitcher who's struggling in his own right.
Gray is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum from struggling. His dominance has been shocking to most of the league, but for those that understand his abilities and the way he operates, it makes plenty of sense.
This level of play isn't new to Gray either. He's consistently been a top 15 arm in baseball for the last four or five seasons. If and when the Cardinals decide to start shopping him as a trade piece, they'll likely value him as such.
One of the teams desperate to add pitching will likely bite on the bait and it'll probably have something to do with how well he's pitching right now.
Trading Gray would cut some money from St. Louis' payroll while also adding some elite prospects.
