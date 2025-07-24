Sonny Gray Trade? Why Latest Cardinals Rumors Hold No Weight
The St. Louis Cardinals recently designated pitcher Erick Fedde for assignment in a move that seemed to make the Cardinals faithful quite happy. Now, they have a few other big moves to make in the coming days.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently urged the Cardinals to "cut bait" with veteran pitcher Sonny Gray, seemingly in a trade, in the coming days. Kline discussed Gray as a potential trade chip.
"Gray made the All-Star team last season and looked mostly like himself, but it has been much tougher sledding in 2025. His ERA is up to 4.04 with a 1.15 WHIP in 20 starts," Kline wrote. "Gray is still perfectly adequate, even a little bit above average, but he's an aging pitcher trending in the wrong direction, with an exorbitant $35 million paycheck due next season (and a $30 million club option for 2027).
"As St. Louis tries to reorient toward the future, Gray feels like dead weight. He's good enough to garner trade offers, but he has a no-trade clause, which could complicate the matter. That said, if the Cards can find a contender willing to absorb Gray's contract — and he's willing to go there — Mozeliak ought to pull the plug."
There's one big issue with this idea: Gray's no-trade clause.
Not only does he have a no-trade clause, but he's been vocal about not wanting to waive it for a deal to any team. Gray has seemingly taken over the role as the veteran on the staff in charge of leading and mentoring the younger pitchers.
If he's unwilling to waive his no-trade clause, which seems like the case, then it's no longer a talking point that he could be dealt. The idea makes no sense.
