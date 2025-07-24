Recently DFA'd Cardinals Pitcher Linked To AL Powerhouse
The St. Louis Cardinals recently made the obvious decision to designate Erick Fedde for assignment. Fedde has struggled this season, and it seemed time for the Cardinals to clear room for some top prospects.
That leaves Fedde on the open market to be claimed by any team that wants him in the coming days.
Michael Brauner of Detroit Tigers OnSi recently suggested the Tigers could look to add Fedde as a very low-risk option in the coming days.
"In 2024, Fedde had a 3.30 ERA and a bWAR of 5.6. At just 32 years old, he did not simply forget how to pitch," Brauner wrote. "If anyone can figure out how to unlock the right-hander, it's Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter.
"Fedde is not going to simply go back immediately to the kind of star he was last year, however he absolutely is capable of providing some depth and giving a team decent starts down the stretch. And for virtually zero risk, it makes a ton of sense to take the small chance on him. When Fedde is looking for a new team here shortly, there is no reason why Detroit should not be very involved."
The Tigers will likely be very active at the trade deadline. While they could add a starting pitcher at the deadline, it's more likely they use their assets to add a star third baseman and some arms to the bullpen.
That leaves Fedde as a reasonable option to shore up the rotation. The worst-case scenario for the Tigers is that he doesn't pan out and they're back to where they are right now. If Fedde can throw competitive innings down the stretch, it could be very valuable for Detroit.
