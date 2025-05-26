Cardinals To Get Red-Hot Slugger Back Vs. Orioles
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't been at full strength over the last few days, but that hasn't stopped them from winning games.
Cardinals All-Star slugger Willson Contreras missed the team's series against the Arizona Diamondbacks as he dealt with back spasms. He's been one of the team's hottest overall hitters recently and luckily MLB.com's John Denton shared that he is "better" and that the "hope" is that he returns on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Willson Contreras (back spasms) is 'better.' He hopes Contreras will start on Monday in Baltimore vs. the Orioles," Denton shared.
The hope worked out and the team announced on Monday that Contreras would return.
Contreras has been a revelation for the Cardinals' offense recently and is one of the biggest reasons for the team's turnaround. Since April 18th, Contreras is slashing .321/.412/.509 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 31 games played.
The Cardinals still found ways to win games with Contreras out. The Cardinals just swept the Arizona Diamondbacks and now have a 30-23 record. Overall this season, Contreras is slashing .250/.332/.397 with six home runs, 28 RBIs, nine doubles, 24 runs scored, and has played a very solid defensive first base in 49 games played.
St. Louis is trending in the right direction and is one of the most exciting teams in the National League right now. Getting Contreras back into the fold will just add more firepower. Missing any time is nerve-wracking for fans, but everything is alright for the slugger.
